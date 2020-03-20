Some 300 million children who depend on school meals are missing out due to closures triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the World Food Programme said on Friday.

The WFP pointed out that more than 860 million children, roughly half the world's student population, were having to stay away from schools and universities due to shutdowns aimed at halting the spread of Covid-19.

In addition to missing out on learning, hundreds of thousands of children are now missing free school lunches, the UN agency said.

The WFP said nearly nine million children out of the 18 million the organisation itself feeds through school meals across 61 countries were no longer receiving them.

The agency said it was looking into alternative ways of providing children out of school with food, including take-home meals.

"Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, some 300 million primary school children are now missing out on school meals on which they depend," WFP spokeswoman Elisabeth Byrs told reporters in an online briefing from Geneva.

She warned that the number of children deprived of WFP-provided school meals "is set to rise in coming days and weeks."