International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Sunday said the 2020 Tokyo Olympics would not be cancelled but that a postponement was an option as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

"The IOC executive board emphasised that a cancellation of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would not solve any of the problems or help anybody," said Bach.

"Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda."

The IOC has faced strong pressure to push back this summer's Tokyo Games in the last few days, with sporting federations and athletes expressing worries about the health risk as the Covid-19 death tally continues to rise.

The IOC added that a decision on the potential scenarios for the Tokyo Games – "including the scenario of postponement" – would be made inside four weeks.

The Games are due to get underway on July 24.