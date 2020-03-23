Facebook will downgrade video streaming quality on its platform and on Instagram in Europe, the latest US tech giant to respond to an EU call to stave off internet gridlock as thousands work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this week, Netflix, Alphabet Inc's YouTube, Amazon and Disney said they would downgrade their video quality.

EU industry chief Thierry Breton has urged streaming platforms to free up bandwidth for healthcare and distance learning for thousands of children sent home by closing schools.

While European telecoms operators say their networks have been able to cope with the data traffic rise so far, there are fears of congestion as more and more people work at home.