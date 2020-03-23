Cleaning crews descended upon the landmark Egyptian Museum in Cairo on Monday, dousing it with disinfectants as fears mount over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Sporting white coats, gloves and face masks, the men sprayed sanitisers across the vast museum halls, home to thousands of precious relics spanning Egypt's prehistoric era through the Roman period.

The museum also holds the priceless objects of the 18th dynasty Egyptian boy king Tutankhamun including his gold mask, a chariot and throne.

Nestled in Cairo's iconic Tahrir Square, the museum has long been a major tourist draw.

"The museum has been ordered shut from today (Monday) until March 31 and we started the cleaning operations on exposed surfaces," said Sabah Sediq, the museum's director.

The artefacts were kept behind locked glass vitrines as staff proceeded with the disinfection procedures.

"We will be using special materials designed to clean and protect the artifacts in restoration labs," Sediq said.