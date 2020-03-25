Some viewers in Britain complained they were struggling to sign up for Disney+ as the video streaming service launched on Tuesday in Europe, where networks have come under huge strain due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tens of millions of schoolchildren and adults have been confined to their homes by lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the virus, and many are spending more time on the sofa collectively binge-watching as a result.

Disney+ launched in Britain, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland with reduced picture quality to ease data volumes flowing through networks. It delayed its start in France by two weeks at the government’s request.

It tempted subscribers with 500 films, 350 serials and 25 original productions including Star Wars spin-off ‘The Mandalorian’ and Mouse House cartoon classics including the 1955 original of ‘Lady and the Tramp’.

According to website Downdetector, viewers faced most problems in the United Kingdom, where some complained they were receiving the PIN codes they need to register only after they had expired.

“Cannot log in ... says my email is not registered despite having paid for a years subscription ... Great start Disney-,” complained one person with the handle J4K5.

Disney didn’t respond to a request for comment on whether people trying to sign up were facing difficulties due to overloaded networks.