Some of India's legions of poor and people suddenly thrown out of work by a nationwide stay-at-home order began receiving aid distribution on Thursday, as both the public and private sector work to blunt the impact of efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

India's finance ministry announced a $22 billion economic stimulus package that will include delivering monthly grains and lentil rations to an astonishing 800 million people, some 60 percent of people in the world's second-most populous country.

In the meantime, the police in one state were giving rations of rice to shanty-dwellers, while another state's government deposited cash into the bank accounts of newly unemployed workers. Aid groups, meanwhile, worked to greatly expand the number of meals they can hand out.

The unprecedented order keeping India's 1.3 billion people at home for all but essential trips to places like supermarkets or pharmacies is meant to keep virus cases from surging above the 553 already recorded and overwhelming an already strained health care system.

Hardships compounded

Yet the measures that went into effect Wednesday — the largest of their kind in the world — risk heaping further hardship on the quarter of the population who live below the poverty line and the 1.8 million who are homeless.

Rickshaw drivers, itinerant produce peddlers, maids, day labourers and other informal workers form the backbone of the Indian economy, comprising around 85 percent of all employment, according to official data. Many of them buy food with the money they make each day, and have no savings to fall back on.

Untold numbers of them are now out of work and many families have been left struggling to eat.

“Our first concern is food, not the virus,” said Suresh Kumar, 60, a bicycle rickshaw rider in New Delhi.

He said he has a family of six who rely on his daily earnings of just $4 (300 Indian rupees).

"I don’t know how I will manage," he said.

In the northeastern state of Assam, police started handing out rice in some of the poorest districts, an informal effort they said they hope to ramp up in coming days.