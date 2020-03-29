When a group of French chess players travelled to the Russian Arctic city of Murmansk for a tournament this month, they didn't expect to end up in quarantine and face delays in getting home.

Hailing from the Ile-de-France region, the 14-strong group, which includes eight minors, arrived in Murmansk, 1,480 kilometres (920 miles) north of Moscow, on March 12 to play opponents from Russia, Ireland and the Netherlands.

But the tournament was derailed when an Irish player was diagnosed with the coronavirus, forcing other participants into quarantine.

Jurriaan Kien, an official accompanying the French players, told Reuters from quarantine in a Murmansk hospital on Saturday that the group are due to return to France on Monday despite Russia having grounded all international flights.

He said that he had received assurances from the airline that their flight from Moscow had so far not been cancelled.

'Next move'

"We have a Plan B because we are chess players and always anticipate the next move," Kien said.