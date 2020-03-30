A possible strike by Instacart workers highlights the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the grocery delivery business, where workers are worried about their safety as they try to meet a surge in demand for online groceries.

A group called the Gig Workers Collective is calling for a nationwide walk-out on Monday. They've been asking Instacart to provide workers with hazard pay and protective gear, among other demands. Instacart said on Sunday it would soon provide workers with a new hand sanitiser upon request and outlined changes to its tip system. The group said the measures were too little too late.

While some workers say they intend to join the strike for at least a day — or have stopped filling orders already for fear of getting the virus — other, newer workers are content to have a paying job at a time of mass layoffs in other industries.

The San Francisco-based delivery app is trying to hire 300,000 more workers — more than doubling its workforce —to fulfil orders it says have surged by 150 percent year over year in the past weeks. The company said 50,000 new shoppers joined its platform in just the past week. Some customers are waiting days to receive orders.

Instacart currently has a workforce of more than 200,000 contracted workers who make multiple trips a day to various grocery stores to fulfil and deliver orders that customers make through the app. It also directly employs about 20,000 part-time workers who are assigned to a single store, collecting groceries that are subsequently delivered to clients by a contracted Instacart worker.

'Apocalypse orders'

Chloe Grozdina, a part-time Instacart in-store shopper assigned to a Mariano's grocery store in the Chicago area, says workers are seeing “a lot of apocalypse orders” from customers hunkered down in their homes.

Panic shopping has cleared out the shelves, meaning she often has to replace a customer’s orders with a lesser item or notify them that it's not available.

Grozdina, who makes $13 an hour and doesn't get tips, said the crowds of fellow Instacart shoppers have made it tough to keep a safe distance while racing to fulfil orders. Grozdina said she wears a mask to work that she bought herself and immediately showers when she gets home.

Among their demands, the strike organisers want hazard pay of $5 an order and supplies of hand sanitiser, wipes and cleaning supplies free of charge.

On Sunday, the company said it had contracted with a third-party manufacturer to make a hand sanitiser spray that workers can request at no cost via a website starting Monday, with shipments starting in a few days.

'Stay at home' orders

Data show online grocery orders jumping even before some cities and states imposed “stay at home” orders. During the week of March 2, Instacart, Amazon, and Walmart grocery delivery services each saw at least a 65 percent sales increase compared to the same time last year, according to estimates from Earnest Research.

Instacart has started offering bonuses of between $25 and $200 for its hourly employees dependent on hours worked until April 15.

Instacart also announced a month-long extension of a temporary policy giving 14 days of paid leave to workers who are diagnosed with coronavirus, or have been ordered to isolate themselves. The strike organisers that policy extended to workers with a doctor's note verifying a pre-existing condition that could make them more vulnerable to the virus.