CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Lindsay Lohan is 'back' with promise of new single amid pandemic
American actress Lindsay Lohan, whose career has been in a downfall for decades due to series of legal disputes and substance abuse, announced she is making a comeback with a new single during the global pandemic.
Lindsay Lohan is 'back' with promise of new single amid pandemic
During the 70th Cannes Film Festival Lindsay Lohan poses for the cameras. May 25, 2017. / Reuters
April 1, 2020

Actress Lindsay Lohan, whose promising movie career crashed a decade ago in a string of legal woes and substance abuse, on Tuesday, announced she was making a comeback with a new music single.

"I'm back!," the 33-year-old star of "Mean Girls" posted on social media, with a video compilation of news clips from the ups and downs of her career.

Lohan also posted a link for fans to pre-save her single on a music streaming platform. She offered no title, release date, or other details.

Her surprise announcement quickly became a top trending item on Twitter but caused mixed reactions.

Recommended

"Sorry sis, we are in the middle of a global pandemic," tweeted user CaliRae, referring to the coronavirus that has upended life around the world and killed more than 40,000 people.

Other Twitter users wondered if Lohan was pulling an April Fool's Day stunt.

Lohan, once one of Hollywood's most sought after young actresses, went to rehab six times between 2007 and 2013, and was in and out of jail and court repeatedly for offences ranging from theft to drunken driving and drug possession. She later moved to London, Dubai and Greece.

While best known as an actress, Lohan last released a single, the dancy "Bossy," in 2008.

In 2019, she starred in the MTV reality show "Lohan Beach Club" about her efforts to launch a nightclub and restaurant business in Greece. She also appeared in a 2018 British television comedy crime series "Sick Note."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel