The predicted death toll for the coronavirus pandemic is the subject of much speculation, a matter not helped by initial attempts by some populist leaders like US President Donald Trump and the UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson to play down the potential number of infections.

Experts at Imperial College were able to bring about an infamous change of heart with their research showing millions could die without intervention.

“We estimate that in the absence of interventions, COVID-19 would have resulted in 7.0 billion infections and 40 million deaths globally this year,” a report by Imperial College academics said.

“Mitigation strategies focussing on shielding the elderly (60% reduction in social contacts) and slowing but not interrupting transmission (40% reduction in social contacts for wider population) could reduce this burden by half, saving 20 million lives,” the report estimated.

The researchers warned that even with mitigation measures, hospitals could become overwhelmed with the surge of patients causing unnecessary and preventable deaths.

They estimate that with sufficient suppressive measures to combat the virus, 95 percent of those 40 million potential deaths can be avoided.

“If a suppression strategy is implemented early (at 0.2 deaths per 100,000 population per week) and sustained, then 38.7 million lives could be saved whilst if it is initiated when death numbers are higher (1.6 deaths per 100,000 population per week) then 30.7 million lives could be saved,” the report stated.

The UK and US were slow to act initially thanks to a prevailing sentiment among their leaders that the virus could sweep through the population without much disruption to lives or the economy.

Their folly in not acting sooner is now becoming clear.

The US now has the highest number of cases in the world with 200,000 confirmed infections, with 5,000 deaths resulting from the disease.

In the UK, Johnson was himself infected with the virus, as were several of his ministers. The spread of the virus continues to gather steam in the country.

"Our research adds to the growing evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic poses a grave global public health threat. Countries need to act collectively to rapidly respond to this fast-growing epidemic,” said Neil Ferguson, an author on the Imperial College report.

After initially asserting that “We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself”, Trump has backtracked from his earlier stance. On February 26, the Republican falsely claimed that cases in the US will go “down to close to zero” in the near future.

Now, the US president is stressing the importance of preventative action and mitigating deaths.