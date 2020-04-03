POLITICS
2 MIN READ
FIFA cancels all June internationals over virus
FIFA's coronavirus working group postponed all June football matches along with all planned women's internationals.
FIFA cancels all June internationals over virus
The logo of FIFA is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland September 26, 2017. / Reuters
April 3, 2020

All international football matches scheduled for June were postponed on Friday following the first meeting of FIFA's coronavirus working group.

It was also decided to hold discussions with confederations to draw up a revised schedule for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers which have been shelved.

"The FIFA-Confederations working group... has unanimously approved a series of recommendations following its first meeting, which was organised via conference call today," said a FIFA statement.

Recommended

It was also decided by the group to postpone all planned women's internationals in June.

In the aftermath of the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics by a year, the FIFA group proposed keeping the age eligibility rule of players born on or after January 1, 1997 and three additional players.

"The FIFA-Confederations working group will continue to hold discussions on a regular basis as the situation evolves," added the statement.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now