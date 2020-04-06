The US prosecutors on Monday accused two former 21st Century Fox Inc executives of paying millions of dollars in bribes to secure lucrative rights to football matches, the latest charges in a long-running investigation of corruption surrounding FIFA, football's world governing body.

The former Fox executives, Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez, were indicted in Brooklyn federal court on wire fraud and money laundering charges along with Gerard Romy, former co-chief executive of Spanish media company Imagina Media Audiovisual SL, and Full Play Group SA, an Uruguayan sports marketing company.

Prosecutors said the defendants bribed football officials to secure media and marketing rights to football tournaments using shell companies, sham consulting contracts and other methods to conceal the scheme.

"It's shocking that the government would bring such a thin case," said Matthew Umhofer, a lawyer for Lopez. "Mr. Lopez can't wait to defend himself at trial."

"We are certain a jury will swiftly exonerate Carlos, as these charges are nothing more than stale fiction," said Steven McCool, a lawyer for Martinez.

Lawyers for Romy and Full Play could not immediately be reached for comment.