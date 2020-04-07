A court in India's Kerala state said on Tuesday it wanted to avoid "a CATastrophe" by allowing a man to break a coronavirus lockdown to buy food for his furry felines.

The pun was included in a ruling by Kerala's High Court on a petition brought by N Prakash, a Kochi-based owner of three cats, who said he was denied a pass by police to leave his home.

Prakash told the court he was a vegetarian and the cats, as carnivores, couldn't do without a special brand of biscuits.