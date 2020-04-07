POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Ukraine fights fires in Chernobyl zone, says no radiation jump
The emergency service said it was still fighting the fires but the situation was "fully under control".
Ukraine fights fires in Chernobyl zone, says no radiation jump
A fire burns in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, outside the village of Rahivka, Ukraine April 5, 2020. Picture taken April 5, 2020. / Reuters
April 7, 2020

Local authorities in Ukraine have dismissed residents' concerns that forest fires near the Chernobyl nuclear power station have led to unsafe radiation levels.

The radiation levels in the capital Kiev and the exclusion zone established around the plant in 1986, after an explosion there that caused the world's worst nuclear accident, "did not exceed natural background levels", the zone's authorities said.

The emergency service said it was still fighting the fires but the situation was "fully under control".

After the explosion in April 1986, people were evacuated and resettled from the 30 km exclusion zone around the nuclear plant, and the zone is still strictly controlled.

Recommended

The fires began on Friday evening in the western part of the exclusion zone and spread to nearby forests, some of which are in the part of the zone that still has higher radiation.

Footage shot by the emergency service shows forests covered with dense smoke, burning grass and shrubs.

The emergency service said the area affected had increased to 35 hectares by Tuesday afternoon, and planes and helicopters were being used to fight the blaze. The fires follow unusually dry weather but police also say they have identified a 27-year old local resident accused of deliberately setting fire to garbage and grass.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now