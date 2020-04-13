CULTURE
Russian artists stage performance to support medics
The performance of classical stars, including the so-called "bad boy of ballet" Sergey Polunin and prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova, and other renowned Russian artists was recorded on Saturday, and broadcast live on state television on Sunday.
In this photo taken in November 16, 2011, Russian ballerina Svetlana Zakharova, foreground centre, as a Princess performs at a dress rehearsal of The Sleeping Beauty in the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia. / AP
April 13, 2020

Russian artists took the stage of the empty Bolshoi theatre to support healthcare workers tackling the new coronavirus across the country.

The performance of classical stars, including the so-called "bad boy of ballet" Sergey Polunin and prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova, and other renowned Russian artists was recorded on Saturday, and broadcast live on state television on Sunday.

Russia has so far reported 15,770 infections of the new virus, with 130 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and could lead to death.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus.

SOURCE:AP
