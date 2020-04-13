Russian artists took the stage of the empty Bolshoi theatre to support healthcare workers tackling the new coronavirus across the country.

The performance of classical stars, including the so-called "bad boy of ballet" Sergey Polunin and prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova, and other renowned Russian artists was recorded on Saturday, and broadcast live on state television on Sunday.

Russia has so far reported 15,770 infections of the new virus, with 130 deaths.