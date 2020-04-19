A seven-week-old leopard cat born in a Hungarian zoo was allowed out for the first time on Friday to enjoy the spring sunshine but he will have to wait a while before he can meet visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The leopard cat is a small wild cat which owes its name to the spotted coat it shares with its much bigger cousin. Found in southeast Asia, Nepal and China, it feeds mostly on small rodents and is roughly the size of the domestic cat.

The Debrecen Zoo in eastern Hungary joined a leopard cat breeding programme in 2017 which aims to raise the number of leopard cats in European zoos from 15 to 50.

The zoo, which has 150,000 visitors per year, had to close on March 17 as Hungary imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. It is now selling tickets online in advance, valid for a year, to survive the crisis.