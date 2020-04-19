POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Tiny leopard cat emerges into sunshine but no zoo visitors to see him
The leopard cat is a small wild cat which owes its name to the spotted coat it shares with its much bigger cousin. Found in southeast Asia, Nepal and China, it feeds mostly on small rodents and is roughly the size of the domestic cat.
Tiny leopard cat emerges into sunshine but no zoo visitors to see him
A zookeeper holds a 7-week-old leopard cat cub at Debrecen Zoo, Hungary, April 17, 2020. / Reuters
April 19, 2020

A seven-week-old leopard cat born in a Hungarian zoo was allowed out for the first time on Friday to enjoy the spring sunshine but he will have to wait a while before he can meet visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The leopard cat is a small wild cat which owes its name to the spotted coat it shares with its much bigger cousin. Found in southeast Asia, Nepal and China, it feeds mostly on small rodents and is roughly the size of the domestic cat.

The Debrecen Zoo in eastern Hungary joined a leopard cat breeding programme in 2017 which aims to raise the number of leopard cats in European zoos from 15 to 50.

The zoo, which has 150,000 visitors per year, had to close on March 17 as Hungary imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. It is now selling tickets online in advance, valid for a year, to survive the crisis.

Recommended

The revenues will help feed the animals as the zoo now has enough feed for only two months.

The tiny leopard cat does not have a name yet and the zoo has asked visitors online to suggest names.

Debrecen Zoo director Sandor Gergely Nagy said some of the animals may be missing their visitors as much as the public misses seeing them.

"I think not only us but also the animals feel that our life has changed," he said. "There are species, especially mammals such as monkeys, which show they are missing the visitors... They need more care and attention from their carers now."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now