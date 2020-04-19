The German state of Rhineland-Palatinate is set to host an exhibition event without the presence of fans from May 1 as the professional tennis season remains shut due to the novel coronavirus, according to The Telegraph newspaper.

The report said players at the Tennis Point Exhibition Series will have to wear masks when not in action and there will only be three people on court, two competitors and a chair umpire, during a match.

The event will be an eight-man field contesting a total of 32 matches over four days on indoor clay at the Base Tennis Academy near the small town of Hoehr-Grenzhausen.