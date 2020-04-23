Football Federation Australia said Wednesday it was committed to completing the A-League season but was unable to confirm when games would re-start as a strict virus shutdown continues.

Australia's soccer league held out to be one of the last competitions in the world still playing, but has been at a standstill since late March.

The FFA said it will meet again next month to discuss the resumption of competition, but admitted a return to training is unlikely before the end of May.

The league said player and staff health would need to be ensured before a return to play, while the government would have to lift restrictions on travel and large gatherings.

Clubs would also require a training period to return players to fitness before matches can begin, FFA chief executive James Johnson said.

"We will resume play as soon as possible, and the first stage would see the players return to training. We would then schedule matches," he said.

"It is difficult to see that process beginning before the end of May, but we will work with all stakeholders to achieve the earliest possible resumption."