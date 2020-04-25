Green activists placed rows of boots and shoes in a Zurich square to take the place of protesters who normally come out in person on Fridays to demand action on climate change.

Organisers said they wanted to make their point while respecting curbs on public gatherings imposed to contain the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 1,300 people in Switzerland.

"Let us show solidarity in every crisis, also towards those people who are already suffering from the consequences of the climate crisis," said Fiona Chiappori from Climate Strike Switzerland, part of the global Fridays for Future movement.

"We demand that every crisis is seen as such and treated appropriately."

The desert boots, trainers, multi-coloured flip flops, and lace-up boots formed a large block in the city's Sechselaeutenplatz.