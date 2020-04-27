POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Lockdown walks brightened by key worker scarecrows in English village
Many of the unsung heroes of the coronavirus pandemic such as policemen, postmen, nurses and doctors, farmers, rubbish collectors and supermarket workers are represented by the scarecrows.
Lockdown walks brightened by key worker scarecrows in English village
A figure representing a key worker is seen in a hedgerow as various scarecrows lighten the daily lockdown walk, as the number of the coronavirus disease cases grows around the world, in the village of Capel in southern Britain, April 26, 2020. / Reuters
April 27, 2020

The daily lockdown walk has been brightened by the addition of scarecrows dressed as key workers in a village in southern England, as the community pays tribute to doctors, nurses, shop assistants and waste collectors in its own quirky way.

About 30 of the adult-sized stuffed dolls, complete with wigs and face masks, stethoscopes and surgical gloves, are propped up in front gardens in the village of Capel, at the foot of the Surrey Hills, about 30 miles south of London.

"We needed to cheer up the village and get people to have a laugh as they went around on their daily exercise," said Sally Wyborn, who instigated the idea of the scarecrows.

Many of the unsung heroes of the coronavirus pandemic such as policeman and postmen, farmers, rubbish collectors and supermarket workers, are represented by the scarecrows, as well as doctors and nurses.

The idea of giant dolls was not new to the villagers of Capel. They used to make them every June to advertise a fete and open gardens, but had not done so for nine years following the death of Wyborn's husband.

Recommended

After Britain went into lockdown on March 23, however, putting a stop to social interactions with people told to stay at home apart from a few exceptions including a one-hour daily outing for exercise, Wyborn had an idea.

"In one of my mad moments, I suddenly thought why don't we resurrect the scarecrows, everybody's got time to make them," the 78-year-old told Reuters.

Word was put out on email and social media and through local clubs for children, and the horticultural society for adults, and scarecrows soon lined the main street and side roads.

They will be there for the foreseeable future as Britons have no clarity on how and when the lockdown will be eased.

"Until it's all over. Leave them out until we come out of lockdown and then watch the party," Wyborn said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding