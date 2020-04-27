The National Basketball Association announced on Monday it is modifying guidance on player training, which could allow team facilities to open as early as May 8 in US states easing stay-at-home orders put in place to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The opening of facilities would be the first step towards restarting the league, which has been shuttered since March 11 after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The purpose of these changes is to allow for safe and controlled environments for players to train in states that allow them to do so, and to create a process for identifying safe training options for players located in other states," the NBA said in a statement.

The changes would allow teams to make facilities available to players for workouts or injury treatment on a voluntary basis.