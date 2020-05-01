CULTURE
Oprah, Julia Roberts lead 'Call to Unite' 24-hour global livestream
George W. Bush, Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts to take part in a 24-hour livestream this weekend which will be streamed across Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other social media platforms
George W Bush chats with talk show host Oprah Winfrey Tuesday, Sept 19, 2000 / Reuters
May 1, 2020

Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Deepak Chopra and former US President George W. Bush are among some 200 people taking part in a 24-hour livestream this weekend aimed at unity during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Call to Unite,” starting on Friday at midnight (GMT) and streamed globally on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other social media platforms, hopes to support people who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus or who feel isolated, depressed or overwhelmed.

Classical musician Yo-Yo Ma, rapper Charlamagne tha God, the African Children’s Choir, lifestyle guru Marie Kondo and American pastor Rick Warren are also among those who will offer prayers, songs and inspirational messages, organizers said.

“As much as it may feel like it, no one is alone in this moment,” the organizsrs said in a statement, inviting people around the world to “join millions in solidarity over 24 powerful hours.”

The livestream, one of several remotely produced events aimed at bringing people together during the pandemic, is organised by Tim Shriver, the chairman of the Special Olympics.

The Special Olympics, founded in 1968, provides year-round sports training for people with intellectual disabilities, but its programs have been put on hold due to the coronavirus.

SOURCE:Reuters
