Premier League clubs have been told they cannot use their own stadiums for any resumption of games this season with only “approved neutral venues” to host remaining fixtures in a campaign currently on hold due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The league, which has been suspended since March 9, remains in limbo, unable to take any steps, until any government decision next week on possible changes to lockdown restrictions.

But on Friday all 20 clubs held a conference call in which they looked at plans for a resumption of training later in May followed by a possible return to competitive action in June.

During the meeting, clubs were informed that an eventual resumption of matches would see them played only at neutral venues which has been approved from a health and safety point of view, a source familiar with the discussion said.

The league has also held talks with club medical staff and other medical experts about how restricted team training might be able to return later this month, if the government allows professional sport to resume.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to set out next week a “menu of options” on how restrictions could be eased, but said the exact dates of any change would be driven by scientific advice.

The government had originally set May 7 as the day they would review lockdown restrictions.

The Premier League clubs plan to meet again as soon as possible after any government announcement on the lockdown.

Safe return

While there has been no indication from the government on next week’s outcome, the cabinet minister responsible for sport, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, on Friday held the first formal meeting of a cross-sports body set up to examine the practicalities of resuming professional sport.