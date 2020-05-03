Sassuolo are set to become the first Serie A side to restart training following the coronavirus shutdown after saying their players could use the club’s facilities from Monday on an optional basis.

Bologna, meanwhile, say their players will be able to start training from Tuesday.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and the league and the Italian football federation (FIGC) both want to complete the season although the Italian government says it has not yet decided whether it will give permission.

The government has given professional teams permission to train together from May 18 although they will still have to respect social distancing guidelines.

Sassuolo and Bologna are based in the region of Emilia Romagna which has given special permission for athletes in team sports to take part in training sessions on an individual basis from May 4 onwards.

“Sassuolo announces that, from Monday May 4, they will grant their players use of the Mapei Football Centre pitches for optional, individual sessions,” Sassuolo said in a statement.