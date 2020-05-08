The closure of South Africa's schools seven weeks ago halted a national feeding programme that provides meals to 9 million extremely poor children and helps them get through the classroom day to get an education.

Now, a potential hunger crisis looms.

The economic hardship has been severe since President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered most citizens to stay indoors and shuttered all but essential businesses in late March.

"We have kids here at school who faint (from hunger)," said Shireen Valentyn, 41, a volunteer at Hoofweg primary school in the impoverished Blue Downs community in Cape Town.

'A lot of hunger'

The school is closed for classes but is providing children and their guardians meals as part of an emergency scheme, unique to South Africa's Western Cape Province, officials said.

"In our kids, there is a lot of hunger," Valentyn said. In the morning, they queue in the cold for porridge. Later, separate lines of children and adults wait with plastic lunch boxes for a midday meal of cooked butternut and tinned fish biryani.

South Africa reopened some sectors of the economy on May 1 as the government sought to kickstart a stuttering economy.

Schools are expected to partially reopen later this month, with students seen back in class from June 1.