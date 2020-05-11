TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Over 65s in Turkey go outside for first time since March
Senior citizens got the green light to leave their homes between 0800 GMT and 1200 GMT on Sunday, a period in which other age groups were under lockdown in 24 provinces, including Ankara and Istanbul.
Over 65s in Turkey go outside for first time since March
Women wearing protective face masks, sit apart following social distancing measures at the seaside on May 10, 2020, at Kabatas in Istanbul. / AFP
May 11, 2020

Turkish people aged 65 and over on Sunday described their joy after the government allowed them to go outside for the first time in nearly two months in an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

While 24 provinces including Ankara and Istanbul are subject to a weekend lockdown, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week senior citizens could leave their homes between 0800 GMT and 1200 GMT on Sunday. 

They had not been permitted to go outside since March 21.

"The expected day has arrived. The city will again meet you...do not forget to put on a mask on this beautiful day..." Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted, wishing them a good time:

While some went to parks for a jog, others walked around the streets, shopped, or met their friends and relatives.

"Finally it is like we are on holiday as of 11 o'clock (0800 GMT) today. We are very happy," Istanbul resident Umit Avci, 81, said.

Recommended

"It's the first time I've come outside since March and I'm so happy, I'm filled with joy," Ankara resident Ayse said.

"I have not been out for about two months. Today I will get around, I will shop if I can," Arif Erkan, 77, from the central Nigde province, said.

Nazmiye Kilic, 78, who resides in the northwestern Kirklareli province, met her 80-year-old elder sister, Yurdanur Yastin, at a neighbourhood park.

The measure restricting senior citizens' movement was one of many taken by the Turkish government in an effort to stop the contagion, including shutting schools.

Sunday's decision was the first to ease restrictions, with barbershops, hairdressers and shopping centres set to reopen on Monday as the daily death toll remains under 100.

Turkey has so far recorded 138,675 coronavirus infections and 3,786 deaths, according to official figures from Saturday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam