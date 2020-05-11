Turkish people aged 65 and over on Sunday described their joy after the government allowed them to go outside for the first time in nearly two months in an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

While 24 provinces including Ankara and Istanbul are subject to a weekend lockdown, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week senior citizens could leave their homes between 0800 GMT and 1200 GMT on Sunday.

They had not been permitted to go outside since March 21.

"The expected day has arrived. The city will again meet you...do not forget to put on a mask on this beautiful day..." Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted, wishing them a good time:

While some went to parks for a jog, others walked around the streets, shopped, or met their friends and relatives.

"Finally it is like we are on holiday as of 11 o'clock (0800 GMT) today. We are very happy," Istanbul resident Umit Avci, 81, said.