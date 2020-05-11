On Friday, musician Rodrigo Cunha and his piano zipped down an elevated highway in a gritty section of downtown Sao Paulo, playing tunes written by Brazil's most famous composers, from Tom Jobim to Vinicius de Moraes.

Dressed in a dark blue suit, wearing a plastic face shield and riding atop a modified flatbed truck, Cunha is a conspicuous presence on the Minhocao, a highway weaving through graffiti-covered buildings that has become a symbol the city's urban grit.

But with South America's largest metropolis under quarantine, the surreal has become increasingly normal in recent weeks. This is one of the few ways, Cunha says, he can serenade the region's mothers, many of whom are forced to pass this Mother's Day without their children or grandchildren.

"I'm really moved to be able to share my art so that people feel alright," said Cunha, a musician at the city's Baccarelli Elizete Costa Orchestra, who is volunteering his time. "And I feel good being able to collaborate and be part of this story that we're living through."

Cunha is part of a crew of dozens of Paulistanos, as the city's residents are known, who have volunteered their time and, in some cases, resources to pay homage to the city's mothers.