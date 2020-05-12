Three game-playing modes will be part of the action during the Fusion Rocket League, a $50,000 event that was announced Monday.

The tournament will be split into to two regions, North America and Europe, with each having a $25,000 prize purse.

Qualifying events for both brackets will run May 21-22, with 32 teams making it into each qualifier and eight earning spots in each main draw. South American players are eligible to compete in the North American qualifier, and Middle Eastern players may enter the European qualifier.

The North American tournament is scheduled for May 25-31, and the European tournament will run June 1-7.

The qualifying events will feature double-elimination brackets, with each match will consisting of three-on-three game followed by a two-on-two game and then a one-on-one game.

The fourth game, if necessary, will be in the format of the trailing team's choice. The choice of format for the fifth game, if necessary, will be made by the team that didn't have the choice in the fourth game.