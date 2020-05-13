CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Tyler Perry gets ahead of Hollywood with July production restart
Perry will start production of his television shows "Sistas" and "The Oval" on July 8 in a plan that involves sequestering the casts and crews in accommodation at his studios for the entire length of a shoot.
Tyler Perry gets ahead of Hollywood with July production restart
Movie mogul Tyler Perry accepts the Ultimate Icon award at the 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, June 23, 2019. / Reuters
May 13, 2020

Filmmaker Tyler Perry on Tuesday became one of the first Hollywood film and television executives to announce the resumption of production in the midst of the coronavirus era.

Perry will start production of his television shows "Sistas" and "The Oval" on July 8 at his sprawling Tyler Perry Studios complex in Atlanta, Georgia, television network BET said in a statement.

Perry, 50, one of the wealthiest and most prolific black entrepreneurs in the entertainment industry, bought a former army base in Atlanta in 2015 and turned it into one of the largest production facilities in the United States. The 330-acre self-contained lot has housing, green space and 12 sound stages.

The announcement came as Hollywood movie studios, major television networks and streaming services are still drawing up protocols to keep actors and crew members safe on sets that were shut down across most of the world in mid-March because of the coronavirus epidemic.

They have yet to announce plans or dates for filming of TV shows and movies to resume.

Recommended

Perry, the creator and star of the "Madea" movies, told Hollywood publication Deadline last month that he had drawn up detailed plans for his productions that involve sequestering the casts and crews in accommodation at his studios for the entire length of a shoot.

The plan followed consultations with labour unions and local authorities, Perry told Deadline.

Georgia was one of the first US states to relax coronavirus restrictions, opening up barber shops, movie theatres and dine-in restaurants in late April.

"Sistas," about the love lives and friendship of a group of single black females, and "The Oval", a behind the scenes tale of life in the White House, are two of BET's most popular scripted shows.

Perry wrote, produces and directs both shows. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel