Formula One could cope with up to 10 positive tests for Covid-19 when the sport starts the season in July, according to the chairman of the governing FIA's medical commission.

Professor Gerard Saillant told Sky Sports TV the sport would still need a "red line," however, beyond which racing could not continue.

The planned March 15 season-opener in Australia was cancelled after a McLaren team employee tested positive.

"I think the situation is quite different between Melbourne and Austria now," said Saillant. "The knowledge of the virus is quite different. It is possible to prevent and to anticipate a lot of things.

"If we have one positive case, or maybe even 10, it is possible to manage perfectly with a special pathway for the positive case."

Saillant recognised the sporting world and media reaction might be harder to deal with.