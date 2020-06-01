POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Researchers say cannabis used in ancient Israelite shrine
The site was discovered more than 50 years ago but new analysis of unidentified organic material on the limestone altar yielded the surprising result.
Researchers say cannabis used in ancient Israelite shrine
The top of an altar from an ancient religious shrine discovered in southern Israel, on which Israeli researchers say residues of cannabis and animal dung have been found, is seen on display at Israel Museum in Jerusalem, in this undated handout photograph received by Reuters on June 1, 2020. / Reuters
June 1, 2020

The ancient Israelites may have used cannabis to get high as part of their religious ritual, according to Israeli researchers who found residue of the drug at a nearly 3,000-year-old shrine.

The traces were found on an altar at the Tel Arad temple, in the Negev Desert about 10 km from the southern Israeli town of Arad.

The site was discovered more than 50 years ago but new analysis of unidentified organic material on the limestone altar yielded the surprising result.

Recommended

Archaeologist Eran Arie, who led the research project on behalf of the Israel Museum and Israel's Volcani Institute, said the material contained traces of cannabis and animal dung, likely used to help the plant burn.

Arie said there has been no evidence of cannabis having been cultivated locally during the 8th century BC, suggesting someone had gone to the trouble of importing it "for its psychoactive effect".

Frankincense traces were found on a second altar at the shrine, he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now