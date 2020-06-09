CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Founding member of The Pointer Sisters dead at 69
Bonnie Pointer, a founding member of 70's R&B group The Pointer Sisters, died at the age of 69 from cardiac arrest.
Founding member of The Pointer Sisters dead at 69
FILE - In this June 16, 2012 file photo, Bonnie Pointer attends the 100th Anniversary of The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Pointer, founding member of the Pointer Sisters, has died. Publicist Roger Neal says Pointer died of cardiac arrest in Los Angeles on Monday. She was 69. / AP
June 9, 2020

Bonnie Pointer, one of the four original members of The Pointer Sisters sibling musical group, has died at the age of 69, a statement on the group's website said Monday.

The sisters, Bonnie, Anita, Ruth and the late June, began singing in their father's church in Oakland, California and rose to fame in the 1970s.

Their songs included hits such as "I'm So Excited" and "Jump (For My Love)."

The quartet won the first of three Grammy Musical Awards for their 1975 hit song "Fairytale."

Recommended

The song, co-written by Bonnie and her sister Anita, won in the Best Country Duo or Group category and was later recorded by Elvis Presley.

Bonnie Pointer left the group in the mid-1970s for a Motown solo career, and her biggest solo was the 1978 hit "Heaven Must Have Sent You."

"Because of Bonnie's talent, drive and determination the multi-Grammy winning Pointer Sisters exist and have had the great fortune of spending two decades at the top of the charts and close to 50 years performing to sold-out audiences around the world," the group statement read.

"Our family is devastated," Anita Pointer told CNN in a statement. "On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel