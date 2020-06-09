Bonnie Pointer, one of the four original members of The Pointer Sisters sibling musical group, has died at the age of 69, a statement on the group's website said Monday.

The sisters, Bonnie, Anita, Ruth and the late June, began singing in their father's church in Oakland, California and rose to fame in the 1970s.

Their songs included hits such as "I'm So Excited" and "Jump (For My Love)."

The quartet won the first of three Grammy Musical Awards for their 1975 hit song "Fairytale."