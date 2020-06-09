POLITICS
Internet reacts to Bon Appetit editor Rapoport's resignation, salary gaps
Adam Rapoport, the US food magazine's editor-in-chief, stepped down after 16-year-old picture of him with brownface resurfaces online, sparking harsh criticism, coupled with a subsequent claim of discriminatory pay by a staff editor.
Adam Rapoport attends The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children - Food & Wine Gala on November 14, 2016 in New York City. / Getty Images
June 9, 2020

Bon Appetit's editor-in-chief, Adam Rapoport, resigned late on Monday after a 16-year-old picture of him with brownface resurfaced online and drew criticism, coupled with a subsequent claim of discriminatory pay at the Conde Nast-owned US food magazine by a staff editor.

The picture, originally posted on the Instagram account of Rapoport's wife Simone Shubuck in 2013, showed him in brownface makeup with her, according to several media reports. 

Shubuck's Instagram account has since been taken private.

"From an extremely ill-conceived Halloween costume 16 years ago to my blind spots as an editor, I've not championed an inclusive vision," Rapoport said in a post on Instagram.

'Display of diversity'

His resignation comes as newsrooms across the United States examine their track records on diversity, inclusion and sensitivity to issues facing people of colour in the midst of widespread protests across the country after the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, on May 25.

Reacting to the picture, Bon Appetit editor Sohla El Waylly took to Instagram on Monday and called for Rapoport to step down, also saying that only white editors are paid for their video appearances.

"I've been pushed in front of video as a display of diversity," wrote El Waylly, who joined Bon Appetit less than a year ago and is a regular fixture in the BA Test Kitchen video series. 

"None of the people of colour have been compensated for their appearances."

Lack of inclusivity

She received support online from several of her colleagues. At least four said they would not appear in the publication's videos until their colleagues of colour received equal pay.

Conde Nast, the magazine’s publisher, did not address those concerns directly. 

But in a statement it said it is "dedicated to creating a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace."

Several of Bon Appetit's staff, including El Waylly, are YouTube stars.

Former Bon Appetit photographer Alex Lau took to Twitter to express his dismay over the lack of inclusivity in the publication's content, noting how African cuisine was regularly pushed aside because it was deemed "tricky."

Some on social media are saying that Rapoport's resignation is not enough and that Conde Nast needs to rethink their strategy.

Others have highlighted that Bon Appetit does not have any video personalities that are of African American heritage and called for more diversity. 

Social media also expressed incredulity at how people of colour at Bon Appetit are paid disproportionately less per video as compared to their white counterparts. 

Resignations over racial insensitivities

Several high-profile newspaper editors have resigned in the past few days over racial insensitivities.

A New York Times editorial page editor resigned from his position on Sunday after publishing a column that advocated using the military to quell protests over US racial inequality.

The top editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Stan Wischnowski, resigned after employees walked out in protest over a headline "Buildings Matter, Too," on a story about the impact of civil unrest on property.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
