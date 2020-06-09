Bon Appetit's editor-in-chief, Adam Rapoport, resigned late on Monday after a 16-year-old picture of him with brownface resurfaced online and drew criticism, coupled with a subsequent claim of discriminatory pay at the Conde Nast-owned US food magazine by a staff editor.

The picture, originally posted on the Instagram account of Rapoport's wife Simone Shubuck in 2013, showed him in brownface makeup with her, according to several media reports.

Shubuck's Instagram account has since been taken private.

"From an extremely ill-conceived Halloween costume 16 years ago to my blind spots as an editor, I've not championed an inclusive vision," Rapoport said in a post on Instagram.

'Display of diversity'

His resignation comes as newsrooms across the United States examine their track records on diversity, inclusion and sensitivity to issues facing people of colour in the midst of widespread protests across the country after the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, on May 25.

Reacting to the picture, Bon Appetit editor Sohla El Waylly took to Instagram on Monday and called for Rapoport to step down, also saying that only white editors are paid for their video appearances.

"I've been pushed in front of video as a display of diversity," wrote El Waylly, who joined Bon Appetit less than a year ago and is a regular fixture in the BA Test Kitchen video series.

"None of the people of colour have been compensated for their appearances."

Lack of inclusivity

She received support online from several of her colleagues. At least four said they would not appear in the publication's videos until their colleagues of colour received equal pay.

Conde Nast, the magazine’s publisher, did not address those concerns directly.

But in a statement it said it is "dedicated to creating a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace."

Several of Bon Appetit's staff, including El Waylly, are YouTube stars.