POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Strict measures for Machu Picchu visitors after it reopens in July
Given the need for social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, only 675 visitors will be allowed in each day.
Strict measures for Machu Picchu visitors after it reopens in July
Members of a commission of authorities and experts led by the the Governor of Cusco, Jean Paul Benavente, visit the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu on June 12, 2020, assessing the new health and distancing protocols in order to reopen to the public on July 1. / AFP
June 15, 2020

The ancient Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, a jewel of Peruvian tourism, will sharply reduce the number of daily visitors once it reopens from a virus-imposed closure in July, officials said.

Given the need for social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, only 675 visitors will be allowed in each day —  one-quarter the usual number, Jean Paul Benavente, governor of the Cusco region, told AFP.

Guides will lead tours of only seven visitors, and people will be required to wear masks.

The July reopening is linked to a lifting of national confinement measures in place since March 16, the governor said.

Airports in Peru remain closed for now and many shops are shuttered. But despite some of Latin America's earliest and most stringent measures, the country has logged the second-highest number of cases in the region, at 225,000, along with some 6,500 deaths.

Government plans to revive tourism 

The government announced plans in May to try to revive its important tourism industry by offering free entry to nature reserves and archaeological sites including Machu Picchu for children, public employees and the elderly.

Recommended

Peruvian tourists will be able to fly again sometime in July or August, but with no decision on the reopening of borders, it remains unclear when foreign tourists will be returning.

Before the pandemic, Machu Picchu saw an average of 2,000 to 3,000 visitors a day, with peaks of 5,000 in high season.

The pandemic has caused a collapse of Peru's tourism industry. In the city of Cusco, the ancient Incan capital 70 kilometers (42 miles) from Machu Picchu, tourism employs 100,000 people.

Machu Picchu, which opened to tourists in 1948, last closed to visitors in 2010 after a flood damaged the access railway.

During the latest closure the government added security to prevent thefts of archaeological treasures from the site, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Peruvian tourism industry has suffered losses totaling $3.3 billion this year, according to Prime Minister Vicente Zeballos.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions