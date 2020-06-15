The ancient Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, a jewel of Peruvian tourism, will sharply reduce the number of daily visitors once it reopens from a virus-imposed closure in July, officials said.

Given the need for social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, only 675 visitors will be allowed in each day — one-quarter the usual number, Jean Paul Benavente, governor of the Cusco region, told AFP.

Guides will lead tours of only seven visitors, and people will be required to wear masks.

The July reopening is linked to a lifting of national confinement measures in place since March 16, the governor said.

Airports in Peru remain closed for now and many shops are shuttered. But despite some of Latin America's earliest and most stringent measures, the country has logged the second-highest number of cases in the region, at 225,000, along with some 6,500 deaths.

Government plans to revive tourism

The government announced plans in May to try to revive its important tourism industry by offering free entry to nature reserves and archaeological sites including Machu Picchu for children, public employees and the elderly.