Wozniacki tennis career over with defeat at Australian Open
The unseeded 29-year-old brings the curtain down on a career that saw her win 30 WTA titles, with her sole Grand Slam triumph coming in 2018 at Melbourne Park.
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki waves to the crowd after her defeat against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur their women's singles match on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 24, 2020. / AFP
January 24, 2020

Caroline Wozniacki's glittering tennis career ended in tears at the Australian Open on Friday when she was dumped out by lower-ranked Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

The Danish former world number one, who announced in December that this would be her final tournament, lost 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in the third round.

The unseeded 29-year-old brings the curtain down on a career that saw her win 30 WTA titles, with her sole Grand Slam triumph coming in 2018 at Melbourne Park.

"Only fitting that my last match was a three-setter, a grinder and I finished my career with a forehand error," said Wozniacki, as she choked back tears.

"Guess this is just how it was meant to be.

"I've had unbelievable experiences on the court, amazing fans and support I've had my from family, especially my Dad who has coached me all these years.

"I usually don't cry. I have special memories that I will cherish, it's been a great ride.

"But I am ready for the next chapter, ready for what's to come."

SOURCE:AFP
