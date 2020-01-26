"Sesame Street" in the past year has tackled everything from foster care to substance abuse. Now its latest effort is trying to help children suffering as a result of the Syrian civil war.

Sesame Workshop – the nonprofit, educational organization behind “Sesame Street” – has launched a new, locally produced Arabic TV program for the hundreds of thousands of children dealing with displacement in Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.

"The thing that became very apparent in our work on the ground is how critical the need was for the children of this region and children who have been affected by traumatic events to have the social and emotional skills they need," said Sherrie Westin, president of Social Impact & Philanthropy at Sesame Workshop.

Called "Ahlan Simsim," which means "Welcome Sesame" in Arabic, the show will feature Elmo, Cookie Monster and Grover, as well as two brand new Muppets — the boy monster Jad, who had to leave his home, and Basma, a purple girl monster who befriends the young stranger. An adorable goat named Ma'zooza adds comic relief.

Each 26-minute show will explore emotions experienced by all kids but particularly relevant to those dealing with trauma and will offer coping skills for feelings like anger, fear, frustration, nervousness and loneliness.

In one episode, Basma shares her toys with Jad, since he left his behind. Some of the strategies include belly breathing and expression through art.

A variety show in the second half of each episode offers creators the chance to bring in local celebrities and attract an adult audience to hammer home the message.

"The humour has to be there always, which is the 'Sesame' spirit," said Khaled Haddad, an executive producer.

"Ahlan Simsim" will premiere February 2 on MBC3, a pan-Arab satellite network that reaches 20 countries in North Africa, the Gulf and the Levant, as well as YouTube and national broadcasters across the region.

Production is based in the Jordanian capital Amman, with input from writers and performers from across the region. Dialects will be diversified, from Jordanian to Saudi.

"We know a lot about children and children’s development and what’s needed. But we always want to learn from people on the ground," said Westin. "We know that when children can see themselves, identify with these characters and when they can relate to the story lines, we are the most effective."