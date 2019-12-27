First came the Champions League title, then the Club World Cup last week.

Now, with a 13-point lead, Liverpool will surely be champions of England again by May.

Leicester, the closest challenger, was blown away in a 4-0 victory that pushes Liverpool closer to ending a three-decade title drought.

There is half of the season still to play but the gulf was vast on Thursday night, exposed by Trent Alexander-Arnold's repertoire of assists and a goal from the right-back. Alexander-Arnold's crosses set up both of Roberto Firmino's goals and another was handled by Leicester's Caglar Soyuncu which led to James Milner scoring a penalty.

Manchester City's title challenge faded long ago, as the defending champion sits a further point back in third.

Below that, the inconsistent form is rife.

Chelsea remains fourth despite losing a seventh game of the season earlier in the day, beaten 2-0 by a struggling Southampton side that lost 9-0 to Leicester two months ago.

Tottenham is three points behind Chelsea after recovering from losing to its west London rival by beating Brighton 2-1 on Boxing Day.

Sheffield United was behind Tottenham only on goal difference, riding high on its return to the topflight, but it was still held by relegation-threatened Watford to 1-1.

After losing to Watford in the previous round, Manchester United came from behind to beat Newcastle 4-1.

United comeback

It looked like being another miserable day for United against Newcastle when Matty Longstaff netted the opener, having scored the winner when the sides met in October.