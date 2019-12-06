Bereaved Gambians shouted in grief and sobbed as they recounted how their loved ones drowned attempting to reach Europe in the worst migrant tragedy off West Africa this year.

At least 62 migrants died on Wednesday when their makeshift vessel capsized off the coast of Mauritania while dozens more survivors managed to swim to shore.

The boat was attempting to reach Spain's Canary Islands ⁠— a perilous and poorly monitored route along West Africa's coast — when their boat hit a rock.

Most of the migrants came from the Gambia, according to the Mauritanian government and the UN's International Organization for Migration.

On Friday, Mauritanian authorities intercepted a vessel carrying 192 Gambian migrants headed for Spain, a security source told AFP.

The boat left the Gambian capital Banjul on Monday and was intercepted in the high seas off Mauritania. The passengers were brought back to Nouamghar, about 150 km (95 miles) north of the capital Nouakchott and were given food and blankets.

"They are all in good health," the source said.

Gambia's government said on Thursday that the migrants on the capsized vessel had embarked at Barra, a town in the north of the country.

A normally bustling port town, Barra was quiet and sombre on Thursday as people abandoned their businesses to console the grieving.

Abraham Gomez, a tiler, said that his sister Tida, a 29-year-old divorcee with three daughters, stole money from their mother in order to pay for the passage.

Tida Gomez told her family she was travelling for a naming ceremony.

"I got the information about her journey three days after she left here," he said, with his mother and five sisters wailing and rolling on the ground beside him.