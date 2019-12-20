CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Art exhibit by 12-year-old Vietnamese kid opens in New York
At just 12 years old, Xeo Chu is setting sales records with his colorful, abstract paintings, which are selling for more than $150,000 and are being compared to works by renowned American artist Jackson Pollock.
Art exhibit by 12-year-old Vietnamese kid opens in New York
Xeo Chu, a Vietnamese art prodigy, poses in front of one of his pieces before his debut solo exhibition at the Georges Berges Gallery in New York City, New York, US, December 18, 2019. / Reuters
December 20, 2019

Cynics who view pricy abstract art and scoff "a kid probably painted that" are finally right.

Now the seventh grade student Xeo Chu from Vietnam is hosting his first solo exhibition, at the George Berges Gallery in Manhattan's upscale SoHo neighbourhood. The exhibition titled "Big World, Little Eyes," which opened on Thursday and runs through Jan. 2, comes years after the artist who started painting at age 4 made his first sale.

"One customer came and bought my painting and I was really happy. That was when I was like 6. Yep," Chu said.

Chu first picked up a paintbrush after begging his mother, who owns an art gallery in Vietnam, to allow him to paint with his older brothers.

For the New York exhibition, Chu created an unnamed 15-foot (4.5 meter) long, four-panel piece.

Recommended

"My mom told me I was going to have an exhibition in New York. So, I was like, 'Oh, let's make a big painting for this.' That took like three months," Chu said.

When asked what he likes about painting, Chu said: "The creativity. I can do a lot of things with a painting. I can choose, like what I would draw or what detail can I put in or what color. Stuff like that."

Chu's work has been compared to Pollock, a major figure in the abstract expressionist movement of the 1940s and 50s. One difference, however, is that Pollock produced his most famous pieces at the pinnacle of his career, decades after his 12th birthday, said gallery owner George Berges.

Chu "is producing similar work at the start of his career. So, it's very interesting to see where that's going to head," Berges said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar