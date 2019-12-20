Cynics who view pricy abstract art and scoff "a kid probably painted that" are finally right.

Now the seventh grade student Xeo Chu from Vietnam is hosting his first solo exhibition, at the George Berges Gallery in Manhattan's upscale SoHo neighbourhood. The exhibition titled "Big World, Little Eyes," which opened on Thursday and runs through Jan. 2, comes years after the artist who started painting at age 4 made his first sale.

"One customer came and bought my painting and I was really happy. That was when I was like 6. Yep," Chu said.

Chu first picked up a paintbrush after begging his mother, who owns an art gallery in Vietnam, to allow him to paint with his older brothers.

For the New York exhibition, Chu created an unnamed 15-foot (4.5 meter) long, four-panel piece.