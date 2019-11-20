Ukrainian Bogdan Senchukov wants to carve his way into the Guinness Records: by making the world’s biggest collection of musical instruments from matchsticks.

Already, 15 of his real-sized instruments, including two guitars, accordions, violin and drums, are played by a band of musicians which prides itself as the only “match music band” in Ukraine.

Senchukov’s hobby started at school and he has since then handcrafted items recreated in minute detail, including a tank from The World of Tanks computer game and a miniature Eiffel Tower, but his real passion is musical instruments.

“(What I love) is to carve, to glue, to make it hold the shape, to take into account microns of a millimetre and to make it play in the end,” Senchukov, 29, told Reuters as he worked on his second violin.

“When the instrument plays ... I cannot find words to express my feelings when something made of these tiny sticks plays as an ordinary musical instrument does.”