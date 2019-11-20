WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN expert corrects claim on children in US migration detention
Manfred Nowak, who leads a UN Global Study on Children Deprived of Liberty that was published this week, reiterates that the US is holding far more children than are other countries for which he has reliable figures.
UN expert corrects claim on children in US migration detention
Children play near the US-Mexico border fence, in Nogales, Mexico, Wednesday, February 13, 2008. / AP
November 20, 2019

An outside expert working with the UN human rights office has corrected a figure he cited claiming that over 100,000 children are being held in migrant detention in the United States.

On Monday, Manfred Nowak, who leads a UN Global Study on Children Deprived of Liberty that was published this week, told reporters: “We have more than — still more than — 100,000 children in migration-related detention in the United States of America." The Associated Press and other major news organisations reported that figure.

But on Tuesday, he told The AP that figure was drawn from a UN refugee agency report citing data from 2015, the latest figure his team could find. That was under former US president Obama and before US President Donald Trump, whose policies on migration have drawn criticism, was elected.

Nowak also said the figure of over 100,000 referred to the cumulative number of migrant children held in detention at any point during that year, whether “for two days or eight months or the whole year,” not all simultaneously.

Recommended

He reiterated, however, that the US is holding far more children than are other countries for which he has reliable figures.

New US government data released this month found 69,550 migrant children have been held in US government custody over the past year.

The US government didn’t respond to the questionnaire of Nowak’s team that asked governments to indicate both annual and date-specific numbers of migrant children in detention.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise