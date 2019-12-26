A strong typhoon that barreled through the central Philippines left at least 20 people dead and forced thousands to flee their homes, devastating Christmas celebrations in the predominantly Catholic country.

Typhoon Phanfone stranded many people in sea and airports at the peak of holiday travel, set off landslides, engulfed low-lying villages with floods, destroyed houses, downed trees, and electrical posts and knocked out power in entire provinces.

Most of the 20 deaths reported by officials were due to drowning, falling trees, and accidental electrocution in the villages and towns of Visayas, the central third of the Philippines, according to disaster agency officials.

A father, his three children, and another relative were among those missing in hard-hit Iloilo province after a swollen river inundated the shed where they lived, officials said.

Phanfone also hit Boracay, Coron and other holiday destinations that are famed for their white-sand beaches and popular with foreign tourists.

Thousands stranded in seaports