Ivory Coast threw away an early lead and lost 2-1 to Ethiopia in African Cup of Nations qualifying on Tuesday.

The two-time African champion took the lead in the fourth minute with a goal by captain Serge Aurier but conceded twice in 10 minutes in the first half in an early blow to its hopes of making the 2021 African Cup in Cameroon.

Goals by Ethiopia’s Surafel Dagnachew and Shimelis Bekele dropped Ivory Coast out of the qualifying places after two of six games in the final group stage.

Madagascar, which made their Cup of Nations debut at this year’s tournament, lead Group K ahead of Ethiopia after a 6-2 win in Niger.

Zimbabwe won 2-1 in Zambia thanks to a brace by midfielder Khama Billiat. Zambia, another former champion, have lost two out of two to sit bottom of Group H.

Ivory Coast are not the only big team struggling, with seven-time champion Egypt winless after two games and clearly missing injured forward Mohamed Salah. Salah sat out both of Egypt’s first two qualifying games, last Thursday and on Monday, with an ankle injury.

Egypt are the most successful team in African Cup history but began this campaign by drawing 1-1 at home to Kenya and then being held 0-0 away to Comoros, the Indian Ocean island which has never qualified for the continental championship.