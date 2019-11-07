The angry, oppressed citizens are actors and their caps and overcoats evoke 19th-century France rather than modern-day Venezuela.

But local people going to the theatre to see a new performance of "Les Miserables" in Caracas could be forgiven for thinking this show was about them.

In a country deep in economic crisis, getting the show on the stage was a heroic feat almost on the scale of the epic novel it is based on.

"It was an act of rebellion," said producer Claudia Salazar.

The social injustice in Victor Hugo's 1862 novel — and songs such as "Do You Hear the People Sing?" and "I Dreamed a Dream" — resonate with Venezuelans.

"It's a real classic, so it could be adapted to any period," said one woman who came to see the show, Gabriela Oropeza, 43, a filmmaker.

"But for us right now, it is marvellous to see a show like this," she said.

"This is a momentous event for our country, with a magnificent message, very much suited to the social reality of the moment."

I Dreamed a Dream

Salazar said she fell in love with "Les Miserables" when she first saw it two decades ago on stage in New York.

Many people said she was "crazy" when she applied for the rights to stage it in her native country.

She spent three years securing sponsorship from private companies to finance the show.

Then her team had to cast it, rehearse it and build giant sets — all in a country suffering shortages of cash, food and basic supplies.

After seeing the audience jump to their feet to applaud the cast, she observed: "The craziness is contagious."

"We are resisting and trying to be rebels, faced with a situation that threatens to knock us down."

Castle on a Cloud

Founded in 1983, the Teresa Carreno state theatre used to be considered one of the top theatres in Latin America.

But artistic life there had all but ground to a halt in the crisis.

Its seats are stained and maintaining the building is tricky.

It has lately been more often used to host pro-government political gatherings than plays, dance or music.