Australian firefighters warned they were in "uncharted territory" as they struggled to contain more than a dozen out-of-control bushfires across the east of the country on Friday.

Around a hundred blazes pockmarked the New South Wales and Queensland countryside, around 17 of them remained dangerous and uncontained late Friday.

"We have never seen this many fires concurrently at emergency warning level," New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told public broadcaster ABC. "We are in uncharted territory."

Bushfires are common in Australia and firefighters had already been tackling sporadic blazes for months in the lead up to the southern hemisphere summer.

But this is a dramatic start to what scientists predict will be a tough fire season ahead — with climate change and unfavourable weather cycles helping created a tinderbox of strong winds, low humidity, and high temperatures.

So far there have been no reports of fatalities, although there were reports of buildings set alight and people trapped in their homes.

The fact the blazes were spread along a roughly 1,000-kilometre stretch of the seaboard left emergency services struggling to cope, even with the help of around 70 aircraft.

"Today has been a difficult and dangerous day. Unfortunately, many people have called for help but due to the size and speed of the fires we couldn't get to everyone, even by road or helicopter," New South Wales firefighters said.

Authorities in the state said fires had breached containment lines and forced the closure of the Pacific Highway linking Sydney and Brisbane in two places, although one area has since reopened.

On Queensland's Sunshine Coast, police ordered the total evacuation of Tewantin, a suburb of 4,565 people, before scaling back the order.

In some areas, residents were stuck and told to simply "seek shelter as it is too late to leave."

Local radio stopped normal programming and provided instructions about how to try to survive fires if trapped at home or in a vehicle.

Koala colony wiped out

About 350 koalas living on the reserve in the coastal town of Macquarie have died in the bushfires, the group Koala Conservation Australia estimates.

That compares with a total population of 500 to 600 in the reserve, said the group's president, Sue Ashton.

Animal carers at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital nearby have been nursing rescued koalas, bandaging their wounds and feeding them eucalypt leaves and formula.

"We look for signals of pain — teeth grinding, distress — and we just take it on a day-by-day basis," said Amanda Gordon, who leads the team of carers, adding that some of the marsupials' health problems can be hard to spot.

"Sometimes koalas seem to be doing really, really well. Their paws might be healing up but if something's going on that we can't see, there's not really much we can do," added Gordon, who has worked at the hospital for 15 years.