In a driveway of a suburban Lagos house, 14-year-old Kehinde Oguntokun juggles colourful circus clubs as he swings around on a unicycle.

The teenager has been cycling on the one-wheeled vehicle for four years, learning the skill at a dedicated school, the Gkb - or “God knows best” - Unicycle Academy, in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

“People don’t actually do it very much so it looks new to people when they see it with us,” Oguntokun said at an after-school practice session, where pupils learned how to ride in unison, holding hands and twirling around each other.

A performance skill rarely seen on the streets of the west African country, Olalekan Kuyoro founded the academy in 2014 and has trained more than 40 children since.

After failing to get into university, Kuyoro learned to unicycle in 2012, soon deciding to teach children full-time rather than adults, saying they picked it up faster.

“I started with ... a seven-year-old boy and I was amazed that (it) took me a month to ride and a seven-year-old boy could just do it easily,” the 29-year-old said.