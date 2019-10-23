Players in the Spanish women's football league have decided to go on strike after failing to reach a deal with clubs over working hours and minimum wages.

Around 200 players met in Madrid late Tuesday and voted in favour of the strike, which is expected to begin in November after legal requirements are met.

More than 90 percent of voting players favoured the strike, which would be the first in women's football in Spain.

The players' and clubs' associations have been in negotiations over a first collective agreement for more than a year.

They disagree over issues including the clubs' decision to limit working hours to 20 per week. Players want at least 30 hours to be guaranteed.

"We feel that we are soccer players fulltime," Athletic Bilbao captain Ainhoa Tirapu said. "Some clubs have had players with contracts of 12 hours per week."

Players said they have already made compromises as their initial proposal was for clubs to guarantee the full 40 hours per week.

Changes to the working-hour limits would give players a minimum wage higher than the $17,800 (16,000 euros) currently offered by clubs.