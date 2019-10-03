The Ethnosport Culture Festival kicked off at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport on Thursday.

Organised by the World Ethnosport Confederation, the festival has been held for the fourth time this year with 16 nations participating, including guest country Argentina.

The festival will run through October 6.

Nearly 1,000 athletes will compete in the festival in 12 traditional sports. Archery, oil wrestling, mounted javelin throwing, mancala and horseback archery are among the featured sports.

The oil wrestling festivities will continue across four days with at least 300 contenders.