September 24, 2019
An Emmys segment on Sunday used a photo of living 75-year-old conductor Leonard Slatkin instead of an image of the late Andre Previn, who was being memorialised.
The academy, FOX and Emmy producers say in a statement issued Monday that it was an "error."
Previn died at 89 in February. He was a composer, pianist and conductor whose work ventured into Hollywood, jazz and classical music. Previn won four Oscars for his orchestrations of such stylish musicals as 1964's "My Fair Lady."
Slatkin posted a picture on Twitter of Previn saying he "deserved better ."
The academy says all mentions on its website will feature accurate imagery of Previn.
SOURCE:AP