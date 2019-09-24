CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Emmys apologises for wrong photo during memoriam segment
The TV Academy is apologisng for using a photo of a living composer instead of the image of the late Andre Previn during an Emmy's memoriam segment.
Emmys apologises for wrong photo during memoriam segment
FILE PHOTO - Emmy Awards, 17/09/2018 / Reuters
September 24, 2019

An Emmys segment on Sunday used a photo of living 75-year-old conductor Leonard Slatkin instead of an image of the late Andre Previn, who was being memorialised.

The academy, FOX and Emmy producers say in a statement issued Monday that it was an "error."

Previn died at 89 in February. He was a composer, pianist and conductor whose work ventured into Hollywood, jazz and classical music. Previn won four Oscars for his orchestrations of such stylish musicals as 1964's "My Fair Lady."

Recommended

Slatkin posted a picture on Twitter of Previn saying he "deserved better ."

The academy says all mentions on its website will feature accurate imagery of Previn.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar