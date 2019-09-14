POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Duchess of Sussex returns to work to launch new charity fashion range
Meghan Markle has made her first official public appearance since the birth of her son to launch the fashion collection, created in collaboration with well-known British stores and fashion designers.
Duchess of Sussex returns to work to launch new charity fashion range
Britain's Prince Harry and Princess Meghan attend a youth event in London. / Reuters
September 14, 2019

Britain’s Duchess Meghan returned to work on Thursday for the first time following the birth of her first child with husband Prince Harry to launch a new fashion range whose sales will help a charity supporting unemployed women.

Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, has made a handful of public appearances since son Archie was born in May, but the launch of the fashion collection, created in collaboration with well-known British stores and fashion designers, marks her first official engagement.

The sale of the “Smart Set Capsule Collection” will last for at least two weeks and is designed to help Smart Works, a charity that provides quality clothes and training for unemployed women for job interviews.

For every item bought, one will be donated to the charity of which Meghan became the patron of earlier this year.

Recommended

The items include a blazer and trousers from fashion chain Jigsaw, a tote bag from department store John Lewis, a classic dress from Marks & Spencer and a white shirt from fashion designer Misha Nonoo, a friend of the US-born duchess.

“Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact,” Markle, 38, said in a statement.

“Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project, placing purpose over profit and community over competition.”

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister